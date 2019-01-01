Clear
Warren May Run for President

We're hearing what a former local candidate thinks of the potential of Elizabeth Warren running

Posted: Mon Dec 31 20:45:15 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 20:45:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

out./// some big news in politics today... as a wellá known woman sets her eyes on the 20á20 presidential election. massachusetts senator elizabeth warren is exploring plans toward a presidential run... announcing she is forming an exploratory committee. warren's annoucement focused on topics like government accountability.. . keeping tabs on corporate america and tightening the gap in economic equality. former á city council candidate heather holmes and kimt news 3 political analyst dr. eric shoars share their reactions on what warren's run means for female representation in politics. "i think it's incredibly brave as someone who has just run for local office, i think it's incredibly brave to get yourself out there and to do it as quickly and as soon as she has decided. "she is a seasoned politician and she's very welláknown not only within democratic circles obviously but also the american people." warren is the first to enter what is expected to be a crowded as the
