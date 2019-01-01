Speech to Text for Year in Review 2018 - Heartwarming Stories

on the event./// for the last few days we've been taking a look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year... and tonight á as 20á18 comes to a close... káiámát news three's content director mike bunge breaks down the year's heart warming stories in today's year in review. the news is often filled with the tragedies of the day but there were some stories in 2018 on the better angels of our nature. a young rochester girl got to go to super bowl 52 in minneapolis after winning a nationwide contest about living a healthy lifestyle and being named the nfl's play 60 super kid of the year. "i'd probably explode with all of the excitement. i have to write in my diary and be like "i'm so excited, i'm so excited" to get all of the excitement out." manasa yerriboyina (jan 25) a rochester woman who never knew her father met him for the first time in 50 years. all lan do knew at first was that her father had served in vietnam, where she was born, until she took a dna test and went online to find him. "my dad called me. he called me, first time he told me 'hi, child. how are you doing today.'" (may 2) a student at southland high school organized an obstacle course event to raise money for and awareness of postátraumatic stress disorder. "it is meant for my uncle who has served since 200 and has since then formed ptsd." morgan brown (may 6) 85 people took part in the "run to repair" and it raised nearly $15,000. (may 6, july 7) an elderly woman in mason city was attacked by a dog in may and was saved by two gas mechanics, jeremy fitzgerald and lucas urbatsch. the men bandaged her wounds and kept her company until paramedics arrived. "the situation may have been a lot worse if jeremy and luke had not been there or intervened." captain mike mckelvey (may 9) a 94áyearáold man got a chance to ride in a tractor again, thanks to country meadow place's "dare to dream" program. sam hasapopoulos never was a farmer but still loved riding in tractors until dementia took that away from him. "makes my heart ache. there's not too many things that you can do for him at this age to make him happy." marilyn hasapopoulos (may 17) a couple of firstágraders at roosevelt elementary got a surprise in june when one of the readers at their summer "reading to the rescue" program turned out to be their mother, speaking to them from the middle east where she was serving with the iowa national guard. "if we didn't have electronics or stuff, we couldn't even see her right now." angelica brager's son jayden. (june 20) "she wouldn't be able to read us books or any of that if we didn't have technology." brager's daughter mia. (june 20) kimt spoke with a rochester man whose personal hardship motivated him to help others. brad mattison suffered a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident nearly a decade ago. he's still going to rehab because of it and says he'll talk to anyone he sees not wearing a helmet. "sometimes they don't want to listen and i say, listen up, give me 30 seconds. so many people go "ya know, that's not a bad idea. i'm going to start wearing my helmet." (june 25) a volunteer at the women's shelter and support center in rochester was given the "inspire award" by the minnesota coalition of battered women. 98áyeará old gerry hackman has been volunteering about five hours a day, 4 to 5 days a week, for the past 17 years. "when you make them feel equal, that was my object. to make them feel no less, no better, than anybody." (oct. 10) the friends and neighbors of denny steiff came together to harvest his crops after the hancock county farmer died from cancer this year. "it just proves what kind of tightáknit community we have around here. i wouldn't ask to be raised in any part of the world with all what's going on. this really humbles you, humbles you and makes you appreciate life and family and farming in itself." matt keel (nov. 1) and we also saw dozens of young wrestlers compete at the logan luft memorial tournament. the 15áyearáold from charles city died after an atv accident in 2017. logan had decided he wanted to be an organ donor and saved the life of a nineáyeará old girl when she got his heart. on the morning of the tournament, the girl and her family came to charles city and logan's parents got to hear his heartbeat one more time. "organ donation is such a beautiful blessing. to those who receive and to those that gave. this trip has been a blessing for us." denise henderson, girl's mother. (nov. 10) that wraps up our look at some of the highs and lows of the past year. stick with us to see what 2019 has to offer. i'm mike bunge, kimt news 3. the minnesota wild hope to