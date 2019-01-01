Speech to Text for A Healthy Head-start for 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from the year 20á19... and some community members are opting to ring in the new year in less traditional ways. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live now with the details á isabella?xxx katie... while many people are spending new year's eve here in dowtown rochester... drinking and making memories with family and friends á others are getting a healthy headstart to 20á19.xxx "my overall goals are to start being more healthy one step at a time." brittney marschall is already racing towards her new years resolution áá literally áá by participating in a 5k on new years eve. "i'm signing up for a couple of 5ks in the beginning of new year, hoping to run a marathon towards the end... drinking more water, doing more stretching." marschall signed up for the race after looking through some old goals she had written in her journals. "trying to just overall in general be healthier and not just go into the new year with a bang and fall out thereafter." another resident dedicated to her wellábeing in 2019 is nylene thompson áá a devoted bingo enthusiast who has competed at rochester elks bingo for a decade. "bingo is my thingo!" laughs thompson says bingo is her way of staying mentally fit á especially as the new year begins. "it just keeps me young at heart. when you can't get around very well, this is my way of getting out." and just a few minutes away... one traveler áá marjorie granthamáá is keeping young at heart by spending her evening learning a few moves. she learned to dance a decade ago on a bet áá and it has been a love affair from the beginning. "it kind of gets under your skin and you dance enough that you feel weird when you don't." all three... marschall á thompson á and grantham... making the most of the last day of 20á 18. and katie... getting healthier is a new year's resolution shared by a lot of americans. wallet hub estimates about 37á percent of americans vow to eat healthier and get more exercise. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. we asked