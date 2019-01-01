Clear
Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Children are able to ring in the new year earlier in the day Monday.

Posted: Mon Dec 31 20:41:19 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 20:41:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fun way way for kids to ring in 20á19. 3... 2... 1... happy new year! this is called the noon year's eve celebration at the minnesota children's museum rochester! hundreds of kids and their families are able to celebrate the new year without keeping them up past their the adults are always like out partying and stuff at night but the kids don't get to do anything if there's nothing for them to do during the day so. this is the sixth year the minnesota children's museum rochester has put
