Speech to Text for 2018 Sports Rewind

i haven't been here for too long but one thing i've learned, is that sports in north iowa and southern minnesota are pretty good. one day left in 2018, we look back at this year in sports./// 2018 brought us triumph, heartbreak and a great season for local sports. teams and players etched their name into the record books. in the winter season, wrestlers from albert lea, mason city, byron and kassoná mantorville won state championships with the komets taking home the class 2áa title. on the hardwood, lyleápacelli saw their hard work pay off after years of coming up short. the team won their first state championship after defeating sleepy eye. the spring season proved fruitful for the newman catholic knights baseball team, taking home the 1áa title for the second straight year. and in the fall, the lourdes eagles rode a dominant stretch of performances enroute to their third state championship of the decade. many teams saw their way back into the state tournament, such as osage volleyball, who fell one game short of the finals and kassoná mantorville.. who proved they're the top team in section 1 double a. the austin packers found success in boys soccer... and in basketball... while lourdes girls soccer reached their second straight state tournament appearance. and in football... blooming prairie... newman... osage.. and west hancock reached the tourney. 2018 had some moments many wouldn't forget. like doverá eyota football's first winning season in a decade... the byron bears girls basketball team reaching their first ever state tournament. and what may be the biggest story of the year... the rockford warriors, who finished winless in 2017, reached the 8 man championship game one season later. who will stand out in 2019? we'll have to