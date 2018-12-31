Clear
Invasive insect is impacting holiday decorations

Your holiday greenery may be carrying something more than just holiday cheer.

still have holiday decorations up in their homes. now...the minnesota agriculture department says some wreaths and other items may be carrying an invasive bug. invasive bug in holiday trees-vo-1 invasive bug in holiday trees-vo-3 "elongate hemlock scale" is an insect state investigators traced back to north carolina. many big box stores purchase their trees out of state...so it could end up in your home. and listen to this. the bug is resitant to most pesticides and can kill the wreath or tree. clint wittlief sells christmas trees and other holiday decorations. he wants more restrictions to be put in place to prevent the invasive insect from spreading.xxx invasive bug in holiday trees-sot-1 lowerthird2line:clint wittlief owner, wittlief christmas tree farm southwest doesn't allow fruit to cross their borders because of diseases and insects that that can carry. there's no reason minneosta and wisconsin can't do the same thing. the minnesota department of argiculture says they will continue to inspect for the bug throughout the year. and here's the good news. if you bought a tree locally...you have nothing to worry about. / when
