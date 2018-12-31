Speech to Text for American Legion throws one last party before its big move

the american legion is leaving downtown rochester. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live downtown as the legion prepares for one final hoo-ra of 20-18 before moving to its new location. brooke - what can you tell us?xxx american legion last hoorah-lintro-3 raquel- in just 2 hours- vfw last hoorah-lintro-2 the final farewell and hoo-ra will take place here at the american legion as community members and veterans say goodbye to a place that has been like a second home to many of them.xxx vfw last hoorah-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:american legion goes out with a bang rochester, mn the american legion location was bought by the development group e-k-n - which will be building a hotel in this space. the legion has been in downtwon rochester for over 50 years... and has been in this building since 19-87. and while the move to a new location will bring new opportunities for veterans, many are not happy about the change. vfw last hoorah-mpkg-3 "some people are upset though about the move we were kind of kicked out in a sense because of all of the dmc stuff it's just getting too costly to operate downtown." / vfw last hoorah-ltag-2 if you're still looking for new year's eve plans tonight - the party here is open to anyone and starts in just two hours. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. after the party tonight - the legion will be closed for 2 months and then will open up at the new location which will be at the old kings crossing building by r-c- t-c. / next on kimt