American Legion throws one last party before its big move

The American Legion will no longer be located in downtown Rochester after New Year's Eve.

Posted: Mon Dec 31 15:58:56 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 15:58:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the american legion is leaving downtown rochester. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live downtown as the legion prepares for one final hoo-ra of 20-18 before moving to its new location. brooke - what can you tell us?xxx american legion last hoorah-lintro-3 raquel- in just 2 hours- vfw last hoorah-lintro-2 the final farewell and hoo-ra will take place here at the american legion as community members and veterans say goodbye to a place that has been like a second home to many of them.xxx vfw last hoorah-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:american legion goes out with a bang rochester, mn the american legion location was bought by the development group e-k-n - which will be building a hotel in this space. the legion has been in downtwon rochester for over 50 years... and has been in this building since 19-87. and while the move to a new location will bring new opportunities for veterans, many are not happy about the change. vfw last hoorah-mpkg-3 "some people are upset though about the move we were kind of kicked out in a sense because of all of the dmc stuff it's just getting too costly to operate downtown." / vfw last hoorah-ltag-2 if you're still looking for new year's eve plans tonight - the party here is open to anyone and starts in just two hours. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. after the party tonight - the legion will be closed for 2 months and then will open up at the new location which will be at the old kings crossing building by r-c- t-c. / next on kimt
