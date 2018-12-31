Clear
Mason City police to crack down on fireworks

A new ordinance means anyone shooting off fireworks in city limits could face a hefty fine.

Posted: Mon Dec 31 15:56:35 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 15:56:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

law enforcement agencies across north iowa and southern minnesota will be cracking down on drunk driving this new year's eve. but the mason city police department is also cracking down on something else. fireworks. karla gardner says says she hears the fireworks going off every so often in her neighborhood near east park. but under a new ordinance... you can not shoot fireworks off in city limits tonight. if you do... you could face a 250 dollar fine. gardner hopes this will bring a little peace and quiet to her neighborhood. karla gardner mason city, ia i don't have a problem with it until it gets after midnight or the wee hours of the morning because us old people like me need our sleep. hahaha i don't like to be interupted from my sleep. the new ordinance also restricts where you can buy fireworks in mason city. you can now only purchase them in industrial zones.
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
