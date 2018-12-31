Speech to Text for Mason City police to crack down on fireworks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nye-vo-3 law enforcement agencies across north iowa and southern minnesota will be cracking down on drunk driving this new year's eve. but the mason city police department is also cracking down on something else. fireworks. fireworks nye-vo-1 fireworks nye-vo-4 karla gardner says says she hears the fireworks going off every so often in her neighborhood near east park. but under a new ordinance... you can not shoot fireworks off in city limits tonight. if you do... you could face a 250 dollar fine. gardner hopes this will bring a little peace and quiet to her neighborhood.x xx fireworks nye-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karla gardner mason city, ia i don't have a problem with it until it gets after midnight or the wee hours of the morning because us old people like me need our sleep. hahaha i don't like to be interupted from my sleep. the new ordinance also restricts where you can buy fireworks in mason city. you can now only purchase them in industrial zones. / stocks end 2018-vo-1 despite hitting