Speech to Text for Transportation options allow party-goers to avoid drinking and driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the new year. that often means drinking alcohol - but it doesn't have to mean drinking and driving. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in downtown rochester after exploring some of the different transportation options.xxx nye travel in s mn-lintro-4 raquel - bars in downtown rochester will soon be filled with people excited for 20- 19... nye travel in s mn-lintro-2 i'm learning this holiday makes for a busy night for local taxis... ubers... and lyft drivers who have the goal of safely getting people from point a to point b.xxx nye travel in s mn-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:transportation safety on new year's eve rochester, mn nat: this 3rd street used to be called saloon alley, in the 19th century. and now it's turning back into it. john kruesel's antique shop storefront is nearby many bars. with the holiday being known for celebrating with alcohol... he knows downtown is bound to get busy. nye travel in s mn-pkg-5 my hopes and desires for this evening is that nobody gets injured. nye travel in s mn-pkg-3 and that's the goal of people doing the driving tonight. nat: just make sure everyone gets home safe and sound. at star transportation - they're staffing more people and getting as many of their vehicles on the road as they can. nye travel in s mn-pkg-6 we know it gets busy at 2 a.m. so just making sure we can keep as many vehicles out on the road at 2 that are available for everybody. nye travel in s mn-pkg-7 uber and lyft drivers like jeremy kittleson advise people not to wait until bars close because you will be left waiting... nye travel in s mn-pkg-8 last year it was probably a 20-30 minute wait, but it was 17 and below. it should be hopefully warmer tonight so it should help out. nye travel in s mn-pkg-4 with weather in mind - cab companies keep in constant communication with the different establishments throughout the night... we'll sometimes tell the bouncers or the doormen that ya know 'hey we're running way behind, can you keep them inside?' or ya know things like that ya know just to make sure ya know everyone's safe. / nye travel in s mn-ltag-2 coming up on kimt news 3 at six... i'll tell you how much to expect to pay for a safe ride tonight. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. rochester public transit will have regular service until 7:15 tonight. / and if you're