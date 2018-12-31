Speech to Text for Driver hits 2 homes and 3 cars in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a scene unfolds in mason city today - as a car-side swipes a number of vehicles and hits 2 homes - causing several thousands of dollars in damage. now - we are learning why police say that driver was in such a hurry. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was on scene when it happened - he joins us now live.xxx maplive:driver hits 2 houses, 3 cars mason city, ia google earth 2018 google <none> raquel - police say the driver was hoping to avoid law enforcement here on seventh street southeast. mc accident-lintro-2 you can see just some of the damage here to the house--the car came to a stop on the front lawn here--one person i spoke with says they didn't see this coming.xxx mc accident-mpkg-1 mc accident-mpkg-6 we were just kind of hanging out in the house before work and we heard just a loud sound it sounded like a snowplow was going down the road with it's blade down. dillon meek and his girlfriend say they didn't know what was going on until they saw a truck sitting on their neighbors' front lawn. police say terry arp of mason city had a state wide warrant and panicked when he saw police. they say he switched seats with his passenger - sidney garcia - who also panicked and took off hitting two houses and three cars including meek's girlfriends causing thousands in damages. mc accident-mpkg-4 just the fact that it happened in the middle of the day is crazy and the amount of damage they did a substantial i heard there's more not just here like they had some other cars to so it's just crazy unfortunate / mc accident-ltag-3 garcia is facing charges of eluding officers. arp - seen here in an old booking photo - is being treated for his injuries in minnesota--and because his warrant is only valid right now in iowa - arp can't be taken into custody there. raquel - police say the warrant needs to be changed in order for him to be arrested in minnesota - but that won't happen until after the holiday. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we will continue to update you on this story as we learn more. / rochester pursuit-vogrx-4