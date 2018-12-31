Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

brandon wx weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 we are currently sandwiched between two major systems to the northwest and southeast and we will get a small taste of both of them in the viewing area. a winter weather advisory is in effect through 12am for fillmore and howard counties. some of us have seen a light wintry mix that have made some roads slick, especially in fillmore county and in preston. as temperatures drop this evening we will see isolated areas of light snow through midnight so use extra caution if driving or travelling. strong northerly winds deliver our next taste of arctic air tonight as lows fall to the single digits. despite skies becoming sunny on new year's day, highs will be in the lower double digits with wind chills subzero all day. temperatures drop to near 0 tuesday night with wind chills as low as 12 below. we do rebound quickly thanks to a stretch of sunny skies through saturday and a shift in winds. we return to the middle 20's wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 30's into saturday. our next potential system will move through early next week. tonight: isolated light snow showers/decrea sing clouds/breezy. lows: mid single digits. winds: north northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday: becoming mostly sunny. highs: low double digits. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: near 0. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 6 to 12 mph. thank you brandon. / the