Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lake... let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's (((weather at wall(((the clouds have returned and will be sticking with us through the entire day as temps stay in the 20's for the morning and highs near 30. northwest winds will return this afternoon which will cause the temperatures to drop very quickly tonight. lows will fall into the single digits with feel like temps below zero very early tuesday morning. this will also bring a chance for some light snow which can make some slippery driving conditions. a chance for flurries will last through tuesday with clearing later tuesday afternoon. the sun will be back on wednesday with more of a warm up. highs will return into the 20's with 30's back for highs thursday and friday. the weekend looks calm to start with sunshine for saturday and highs getting into the upper 30's. clouds will move back in for the end of the weekend with possible snow chances next week. today: cloudy/isolate d pm & evening wintry mix & snow. highs: near 30. winds: southeast becoming north at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated snow showers/breez y. lows: mid single digits. winds: north at 10 to 20 mph. tuesday: cloudy with flurries. thanks jon.