Speech to Text for Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

20á18 is almost over and many people will be ringing in the new year with a balládrop. but a local archery club is doing things a little different. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in austin where they have a bullseye on 20á 19. cedar river archery club president tim hanson is bringing in 20á 19... not with a bang but with a bow... and arrow. shooting in the new year, you know. you're shooting at a target and the new year is coming up, you know. he's starting a new tradition of celebrating new years on a wooded 40 acres... looking for 3ád targets that resemble real animals. we have animals set out through the woods. we've got bears we got deer we got moose. different size targets that look like live animals out there but you're actually shooting just a target. walker wollenburg says the sport of archery is the perfect way to spend the last days of 2018. is a lifelong sport you can do it from just about you can walk until you're old and grey. hanson tells me that while this is unconvential to ring in the new year... the meaning is still the same. figured it's the end of the season the end of hunting season and guys like to still get out and shoot in the winter this is kind of a good way to end it, start the new year shooting targets and having a good time. reporting in if you would like to try out archery... the first saturday in august people are welcomed to learn how to shoot for free.