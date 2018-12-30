Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

hopefully you enjoyed this beautiful sunday full of sunshine and mild temperatures that allowed some of our snow to melt. tonight will stay pretty quiet with the return of clouds and lows in the middle 20's. for new year's eve we will be sandwiched by some nasty mixed precipitation to the northwest and southeast which may make travel difficult in those areas. by the late afternoon and evening, some of the light wintry mix including snow and freezing rain will move into isolated spots of the viewing area. as temperatures cool quickly on monday night, the isolated wintry mix will turn to isolated snow showers. use extra caution driving the night of new year's eve as roads may be slippery. snow won't top a half inch of accumulation. by monday night, northerly winds pick up, ushering in arctic air. lows tuesday morning will be in the middle single digits with a high of 10 for tuesday with decreasing afternoon clouds. temperatures will fall to near 0 or a couple degrees subzero wednesday morning with some clearing. however, we will rebound with highs back to the 20's wednesday and a very mild stretch of lower to upper 30's thursday through the weekend. plenty of sun should be expected from wednesday on. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. monday: cloudy/isolate d pm & evening wintry mix. highs: near 30. winds: southeast becoming north at 5 to 15 mph. monday night: isolated snow showers/breez y. lows: mid single digits.