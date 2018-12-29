Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Saturday

a big game in the náaá3áhál ranks tonight between to teams jockeying for positioning in the western division. it was mason city meets rochester tonight as the grizzlies hosted the bulls at the rec center. north iowa takes a penalty early in the first that sets up a power play and then it's brock hildenbrand who scores from near the blue line... a nice little celly here. his fourth goal of the season makes it a 1 to nothing lead early in the first period. after that, not a whole lot of offense in the period. a couple of nice saves here by grizzlies goalie liam kelly.. and then using the body to save a snap shot by joey petronack. bulls with a chance, brendan studioso gets up close and goes for the back hand, but kelly makes another nice save. rochester with good positioning on a break away.. richard zabo fires it but dysen skinner makes the glove save. but north iowa would go on to win this one after backátoá back games on the road the waldorf women were back at home tonight against bethany lutheran who would get the tip and would waste no time finding kenlie pitááleski on the pickáandá roll for the first bucket of the game. but the warriors were quick to answer á kayley cravens knocks down the three from the left wing. bethany lutheran does a great job attacking the basket in this one á hanna geistfeld fkes the spin move and banks it off the window. but the warriors heat up from three á kinsey tweedy á nothing but net! then it's emily haubrich's turn as she lets the three ball fly and she would go for backátoá back three's and 12 points to help waldorf take the win at home tonight á 74 to 72. the warriors return home on friday against valley city state at fiveá30.