Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Posted: Sat Dec 29 19:22:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

the new year is days away and many people see this as a time to get into shape. aaron lipka works at anytime fitness in rochester and tells káiámá t that he's already seeing an increase in gym memberships. he's busy training new clients on how to reach their fitness goals. normaly early january is when he sees an increase but he tells káiámát that this year is different. recently december is usually a slow month with the holidays but actually this week we had a lot of people getting a jump start on their new years resolution. you can head to káiámátádotá com and find a list of all the local gyms in our area and their n year deals.
Buckle up, the forecast is a roller coaster.
