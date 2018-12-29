Speech to Text for 8th Annual Bowling for Blake

school teacher... and raising scholarship money in his memory. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock has the story. pins being knocked down that's the sound of scholarship money being raised. they've given out 73 scholarships, uh, 37á thousand dollars worth of scholarships. helping students at clear lake high school. the fundraising... all in memory of blake lobdell, a longtime teacher at the school. his brother brett says he loved bowling... and today, the sport just isn't the same without him. i and blake did everything together á we bowled together, we bowled league together, and we bowled tournaments together and, uh, it's been really hard for me to continue to bowl. blake passed away suddenly at the age of 50. the bowling alley mystic lanes is honoring his memory with two games for only ten dollars á with half of that money going to the handful of scholarships that are awarded each year. they're 500á dollar scholarships so it's a nice scholarship á helps with books and what not. in