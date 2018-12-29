Speech to Text for People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

thompson. it's a problem on the other side of the world that has people in rochester taking action. a protest today to shed light on the turmoil in sudan... where the government is raising prices on basic needs like food and gas. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of the mosque downtown rochester where community members are showing their opposition to the sudan government. annalisa... just a few moments ago this area was full of people who tell me they are sick of what's happening in sudan. community members here say their family members in sudan are being killed for wanting basic nessecitities. sot: we're fed up we're done. we've had enough vo:that's the feeling in the chilly air outside the mosque here in rochester. the sudanese community is protesting treatment of their sudanese brothers and sisters on the other side of the world. sot: our people back home are getting killed at this age are getting killed for asking for basic rights vo: rally organizer mohammed khalifa says rising costs of food, gas and medicine has the sudanese marching the streets demanding equality. and here in rochester theyre showing support. sot: we just want to put our voices alongside there's we wanted to do our part to stand for what is right. nat:shouting vo:razan braved the winter temperatures to raise her voice. sot: when people go out in the streets to protests such a thing they get shot so we're at a point where people are dying sot: people are fed up with this people cannot take it no more and it hasa just became feeling between everyone that we cannot be silenced forever. nat:shouting vo:people in the crowd say they are not going to give up... mohammed tells me this is life or death. sot: i had uncles by some of the members at the rally today will meet with the outreach coordinator for senator amy klobuchar next week to help guide local efforts. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah, another rally is planned next weekend in rochester. two people