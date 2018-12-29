Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather day as we had ominous looking clouds, scattered flurries, and some afternoon sunshine. temperatures have stayed in the teens today but even though clouds will clear this evening, a breezy south southwest wind will make for increasing temperatures tonight. this will make for a very pleasant sunday with breezy conditions, highs in the mid 30's, and a mix of sun and clouds. new year's eve will be a little less enjoyable with the chance for an isolated wintry mix and snow showers with the worst of it just to the northwest and southeast. still, this may make for some slippery roads in spots. use extra caution if traveling for new year's festivities. we start 2019 with decreasing clouds but a blast of arctic air. highs will be in the single digits with lows dropping subzero overnight into wednesday. otherwise, expect sunshine into the weekend with temperatures gradually returning to the middle 30's by thursday. tonight: mostly clear/breezy. lows: mid teens and rising. winds: south southwest at 10 to 20 mph. sunday: mix of sun and clouds/breezy. highs: low to mid 30's. winds: south southwest at 10 to 20 mph. thank you brandon.