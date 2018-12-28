Clear
Mason City mobile home park fire

We have a live report at the scene of a mobile home fire in Mason City.

start tonight with breaking news out of mason city. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is on the scene of a fire at gracious estates. he joins us live now á alex á what do you know now? live yeah amy á i'm out here at gracious estates and just ((((( ago á crews were finally able to put out the flames. when i got on scene á this home was completely engulfed in flames. take a look... kimt did speak with the property manager here who says the fire was contained to just this unit and everyone got out safely. i did hear that there may have been an electrical smell inside the home just before the flames broke out. and even though it's an early estimate á police expect the home to be a total loss. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt alright á thank you alex. he's going to stay on scene to get you more information. stay tuned to kimt on air and online for the
