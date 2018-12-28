Speech to Text for Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome./// new year's eve is just 3 days away... which means it's time to bust out the party favors... fireworks and champagne. but as you make plans to ring in the new year... safety should be your top priority. kimt news 3's isabella basco spent the day on the beat with an officer urging us all to stay alert and drive sober. isabella? live katie and george... while minnesota might not be one of the most dangerous states for drunk driving... the numbers still aren't good. in rochester alone... there were 194 dáuái cases this year. now... i'm finding out what it's like to be behind the wheel of a police car á and how the growth of downtown rochester might make for an eventful new year's.xxx friday afternoon finds officer terry pretzloff behind the wheel. in six years on the beat, he's watched rochester grow exponentially. more people, though, can also mean more drunk drivers. "i don't think there's a lot of entertainment for people sometimes so it's easy to say let's go down to the bar and pretty soon 1 drink turns to 10 drinks." weekends are prime time for rochester officers who've watched their workload grow with the population. "we do have anywhere between 4á6 extra officers assigned to downtown on the weekends to combat those problems and that's been going on for 3 years now." pretzloff has been assigned to dui enforcement three years. he's seen first hand the devastating impact a single drunk driver can have. "an intoxicated driver collided with another vehicle and it happened to have a mother and her children in the vehicle. both were transported to the hospital and one of the children died in the crash." this seasoned pro has little difficulty identifying drunk drivers. "you'll notice they might have slurred speech, watery eyes... strong odor of alcoholic beverage." rochester policeáááá and most every other law enforcement agency will be out in force for the new yearááá eager to get impaired drivers off the road. "it's important that you have a safe sober ride to get back to where you are gonna go at the end of the night." katie and george... officer pretzloff tells me they will have regular officers working their shifts on new year along with additional officers... deputies and state troopers. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the rochester pád shared some telling statistics with us. in 2017... there were 213 dwi cases and in 2016... 181./// one person is facing life threatening