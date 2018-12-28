Clear
Minimum wage going up

It's a late Christmas present for some earning minimum wage.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

getting a late christmas gift... a rise in the minimum wage. the national employment law project is a nonprofit that promotes policies for good jobs and pay. it released a report yesterday á saying minimum wage will increase in 19 states including minnesota. for large employers, wages will grow from 9 dollars and 50 cents to 9 dollars and 86 cents... and for small employers... it will grow from 7 á 75 to 8 á04. one antiques store owner tells kimt he pays his employees well above the minimum wage... and says he doesn't think this hike is enough.xxx "off the top of my head, i would say that it should be approaching 20 dollars an hour." in some states á á there are efforts to raise the minimum wage to at least 15 dollars an hour next year. minnesota is on that list./// area inmates
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
