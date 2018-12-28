Speech to Text for Giving the gift of life

remains without first seeing whether my organs could be of use to someone else? a local woman lived by that mantraááá and is saving lives following her untimely death. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the story. annalise á who is this woman? katie á george á the woman here behind me is carolyn johnson from rushford. unexpectedly á she suffered a brain hemorrage á likely from an aneurysm just before christmas. she was pronounced dead sunday afternoon... but in leaving this world á she's giving at least two others a second chance at life.xxx "the best. the best... mother, daughter, wife, sister. we couldn't ask for more. she was our life and i know we were hers. she was very very very special." that's the way carolyn johnson's husband mark á daughter paige á son marshall á and son in law charles describe her. after she was pronounced dead on sunday á the process began to match her organs to recipients. "we never questioned it, we didn't think twice." being an organ donor was carolyn's wish. in october á she shared a video on her facebook page of an organ donor being honored in a hospital. "that's the reason why i decided to post the video that i did on my facebook of her tribute in hopes to inspire others to think about organ donation and to honor her." here's the video paige posted... of her mother's own honor walk to the operating room. all available hospital staff stood in the hallways to pay tribute to the gift carolyn was giving. "lives were saved this christmas because of her." carolyn gave her kidneys and liver to recipients. while the johnson family is grieving... at least 2 families are celebrating because of the christmas miracle that carolyn gave them. "selfless and giving. she would do anything for others." the donation process is anonymous at the moment á but the johnson family hopes to reach out to the recipients of carolyn's organs á and maybe even meet them. "we are going to reach out with a letter to tell them the kind of person she was and how proud we are of her and we wish them the best." they want to spread a message to others á to encourage people to consider registering as organ donors to honor carolyn. "when you go renew your license, if it's something you think you'd be interested in." while her death was untimely... the gifts she gave are proof of the miracle of organ donation. "very proud. very proud. she's our hero. i can't say that enough." nat: music the johnsons wear this green bracelet and this pin á that say "donate life" á in honor of their mother and wife. as carolyn's daughter said in her facebook post á her mother lives on spiritually in the hearts of her friends and family á and physically in the bodies of the people she gave the ultimate gift of life to./// thank you annalise. the johnsons just made funeral arrangements for carolyn. her visitation is january fourth á followed by her funeral january