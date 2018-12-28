Speech to Text for Texting in Jail

on./// texting in jailáá it's an odd thing to think about á county lockups across the hawkeye state are allowing prisoners to do so. the guthrie county jail is already giving its inmates the priviledge. each text sent to or from an inmate costs nine cents. the phones are put in a heavy duty case to keep the technology from being damaged. now we're finding out several other counties are considering the same move. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to an imate at the cerro gordo county jail about what this could mean for communication from the cooler.xxx probably another couple months. jason shaw is one of 59 inmates in the cerro gordo county jail. accused of identity theft and ongoing crimnial conduct, he's been in the lockup since august. i'm waiting to see if i go federal. in the meantimeááá he's found it difficult to stay in touch with loved ones. every day text my wife and mother. being able to text from behind bars is appealing to shaw. other means of communication with your family can't hurt it helps out a lot a lot of people like to talk to their families in different ways can't hurt can only help. the privilege would cost prisoners some sort of feeáá that hasn't been determined yet. those running the jail do have their concerns. how do we make sure that they're not communicating with people are not supposed to how do we account for who is using it are they allowed to use. law enforcement is still looking to iron out the issues but say all of the messages would be recored and could be used against a defendant if they contact someone they aren't supposed to. that's all good with shaw. other means of communication the cerro gordo county sheriff's office says it would like to have the new technology available to prisoners in the next three to six months. the worth county sheriff's office has been doing a similar program for around a year and a half... and the floyd county sheriff's office is looking to make changes once the new jail is built there.///