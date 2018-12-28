Speech to Text for Using social media in the fight against crime

men are arrested á and charges against more are expected á after an investigation that began with a stolen computer. on thursday á the charles city police department says it found a stolen laptop listed for sale on a social media site. after executing three search warrants and two traffic stops á police not only found the laptop á but several stolen guns and drugá related items too. troy bijani á xavier frank á and robert luckett the third. are all now facing charges./// now this whole investigation began with police using social media... so we wanted to learn more about how these online platforms can help á and hinder á law enforcement efforts. newsroom kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in the newsroom. alex á how do authorities use these platforms?xxx katie and george á law enforcement agencies i spoke with say that when it comes to using social media in fighting crime... it can be a doubleáedged sword.xxx hugh anderson didn't anticipate the seemingly small case would evolve how it did. "we started at 7 o clock in the morning, and i think by the time deputies and officers were finished, it was into the early morning hours of this morning." but he sees the bigger picture. "it's always a pleasant surprise when we can recover something else, in this case it's stolen guns, it's always great to get some guns off the street that may go into criminal hands and may be used in some sort of criminal activity." he recounts a similar incident to yesterday's involving a stolen saxophone that went for sale on social media. "we did a sting operation and ended up buying the stolen saxophone back from the person who had taken it and ended up charging him at that time." the cerro gordo county sheriff department also uses social media to aid in investigations á but sheriff kevin pals says every tip or post that comes in has to be investigated first. "we don't just take the tips and say 'go arrest them!' we have to follow up on that and do our due diligence to get that information." "we like to have things kept close to the vest in case we're doing an active investigation that maybe the suspect we don't want them to know at this time, so we just caution people sometimes what they put two of the men arrested in this most recent case are facing burglarly and theft charges á and the other is facing charges for possession. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the floyd county sheriffs office assisted in the investigation later