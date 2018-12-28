Clear
Fitness centers merging

Two athletic clubs are joining forces in Rochester.

Posted: Fri Dec 28 16:39:55 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 16:39:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

late march./// two local gym's are coming together to provide a bigger and better gym in rochester just in time for the new year onslaught of sudden fitness fanatics. the northgate health club is merging with edge fitness. that means edge fitness members will have to move to the health club on seventh street. ronaele hoffman and lynn bounds tell káiámát that this isn't about competition... it's about residents in the medácity being fit and basically two local businesses with local ownership coming together and creating a great place for our members and new members possibly. the full transition is expected to be completed early in january. coming up tonight in sports á we're just hours away from kickoff for the cyclones in san antonio. plus á some local football players in minnesota have received statewide recognition á we run down the roster á next.///
