Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Fri Dec 28 16:39:54 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 16:39:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live wx tease-wx wall-2 your full stormteam three weather forecast is next. weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-live-2 road conditions have improved since the morning commute however a few slick spots still remain, especially on untreated and less used roadways. a chance for very light snow lingers into the evening hours for north iowa alongside strong winds out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph for all of us. the cold northwestern air will drop lows below normal for tonight and into the middle single digits - wind chills dipping below zero. the focus then turns to the weekend when high pressure moves in and brings with it some sunshine - and lower 30s for sunday. our next chance for light snow comes back for new year's eve and continues into the morning of the new year. it will be a cold start to 2019 with lows and highs in the single digits. subzero temps will return for wednesday morning alongside more sunshine by the afternoon. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated snow. lows: middle single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 25 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: middle teens. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph.
Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

Image

Decreasing Funding for National Trout Center

Image

Local lottery winner

Image

Keeping roads clear of ice and snow

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events