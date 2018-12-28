Speech to Text for Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

live wx tease-wx wall-2 your full stormteam three weather forecast is next. weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-live-2 road conditions have improved since the morning commute however a few slick spots still remain, especially on untreated and less used roadways. a chance for very light snow lingers into the evening hours for north iowa alongside strong winds out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph for all of us. the cold northwestern air will drop lows below normal for tonight and into the middle single digits - wind chills dipping below zero. the focus then turns to the weekend when high pressure moves in and brings with it some sunshine - and lower 30s for sunday. our next chance for light snow comes back for new year's eve and continues into the morning of the new year. it will be a cold start to 2019 with lows and highs in the single digits. subzero temps will return for wednesday morning alongside more sunshine by the afternoon. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated snow. lows: middle single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 25 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: middle teens. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph.