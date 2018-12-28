Speech to Text for Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

could be on it's way to austin. the city's port authority approved a purchase agreement to build a hotel in austin. austin hotel-vo-1 lowerthird2line:austin approves purchase agreement for hotel austin, mn cobblestone hotels is looking to revamp this empty space behind hy-vee. they are looking to build a hotel with more than 60- rooms. craig clark is the city administrator and says he wants to see the city grow and he says having another place for visitors to stay will help the city become more vibrant. xxx austin hotel-sot-1 austin hotel-sot-2 we're a bit of a tourist destination with the spam muesum, our hockey baseball tournaments those sort of things during the year that bring kids to the community and having a hotel option another hotel option is always a nice option to have. clark says they hope to have the project kick off in the spring. / a