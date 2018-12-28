Speech to Text for Decreasing Funding for National Trout Center

tourist draw in the city of preston. but now...we're learning funding for its national trout center...is being decreased. trout center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funding decreasing for national trout center preston, mn the preston city council voted to decrease it's funding of the center by ten percent at the beginning of 20- 20. the city currently gives the n-t-c about 19-thousand dollars. with the decrease - that number will be closer to 17- thousand in about a year's time. mayor kurt reicks tells us the goal is for the national trout center to become less dependant on city funds. xxx trout center-sot-1 trout center-sot-2 it's been a controversy in the city council for the last 5 years and we funded them totally since then between the preston city, the eda, the utility commission. it's a joint effort plus their own fundraising the n-t-c is notified of this change - so that they can apply for grants and plan their funding for 20- 20. / coming up