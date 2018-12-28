Clear
Decreasing Funding for National Trout Center

The mayor hopes this will make the center be less dependent on the city of Preston

tourist draw in the city of preston. but now...we're learning funding for its national trout center...is being decreased. trout center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funding decreasing for national trout center preston, mn the preston city council voted to decrease it's funding of the center by ten percent at the beginning of 20- 20. the city currently gives the n-t-c about 19-thousand dollars. with the decrease - that number will be closer to 17- thousand in about a year's time. mayor kurt reicks tells us the goal is for the national trout center to become less dependant on city funds. xxx trout center-sot-1 trout center-sot-2 it's been a controversy in the city council for the last 5 years and we funded them totally since then between the preston city, the eda, the utility commission. it's a joint effort plus their own fundraising the n-t-c is notified of this change - so that they can apply for grants and plan their funding for 20- 20. / coming up
