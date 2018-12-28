Clear
Local lottery winner

A Mason City woman wins $50,000.

woman is fifty- thousand dollars richer. mason city lotto winner-vo-1 mason city lotto winner-vo-4 rachel herman says she was in disbelief when she scratched off the winning ticket. she looked at the card over and over...and kept checking the rules of the game. herman's dad passed away this fall...and she believes it waa message he passed on to her years ago...which lead her to the winning ticket.xxx mason city lotto winner-sot-1 mason city lotto winner-sot-2 about seven years ago my dad he bought a scratch ticket for $20 he was a loser on it his brother bought that same one the next ticket and ended up winning $1 million and so my dad was kind of bummed and ever since then he's always just kind of you know if you're gonna buy one just buy two says she is spending her winnings on bills...a vacation to florida...and saving the rest. / retailers are very busy
