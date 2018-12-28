Clear
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A slippery morning with ice and light snow. Cold for the start of the weekend.

Posted: Fri Dec 28 05:38:16 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 05:38:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((there will be a chance for some light snow and ice over the area this morning as this system slowly exits the upper midwest. this can lead to a slippery morning commute. a winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon today for the entire area. temperatures will be dropping for the rest of the day due to strong winds from the northwest around 15 to 25 mph. this will cause the rain still on the ground and roads to freeze over. cold temps move in for tonight with lows in the single digits. the sun is back for the weekend, but we wont warm back into the 30's until sunday. light snow chances will return for new year's eve lasing through the night into the new year. it will be a cold start to 2019 with lows and highs in the single digits. subzero temps will return for wednesday morning. today: light snow/windy/clo udy. highs: near 30 and falling. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper to mid single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. saturday: thanks
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow and ice for the morning.
