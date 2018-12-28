Speech to Text for Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

held charles city city staff say it's time to start talking about a new city hall. leaders tell me the discussion has just started and they don't have any diffinative answers about where the new town hall would be á or if they could just renovate the current one. the building in downtown charles city was built in the late sixties á and they say right now the work space is lacking and moving would actually help tax payers.xxx having a more modern city hall. i mean, this one was built just after the tornado so it is lacking in some of the things for technology and just space. we just need room. o'donnell says they'll continue to discuss the new city hall going into the new