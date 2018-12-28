Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Charles City city staff says it's time to start talking about a new city hall.

Posted: Thu Dec 27 20:45:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 20:45:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

held charles city city staff say it's time to start talking about a new city hall. leaders tell me the discussion has just started and they don't have any diffinative answers about where the new town hall would be á or if they could just renovate the current one. the building in downtown charles city was built in the late sixties á and they say right now the work space is lacking and moving would actually help tax payers.xxx having a more modern city hall. i mean, this one was built just after the tornado so it is lacking in some of the things for technology and just space. we just need room. o'donnell says they'll continue to discuss the new city hall going into the new
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Image

Study Suggests Drinking Coffee or Alcohol Could Extend Life

Community Events