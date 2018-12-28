Clear
Byron fire causes water concerns

The city issued a warning over Facebook on Thursday.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

dollars./// an early morning fire had crews fighting against snow á wind á and rain... and resulted in a water alert for one southern minnesota town. the call came in just before 3á30 aám in the 28áhundred block of 105th avenue southwest in salem township. a shed on the property was engulfed in flames... and the family had to be evacuated á because it was so close to the house and a fuel tank. no one was injured... but it did cause a minor scare when it came to water quality in the city of byron posted this on facebook this morning á cautioning folks that water in the city could be dirty after the fire tankers filled at the hydrants. as of this afternoon áá no one reported any dirty water to city hall á but the city administrator á á mary blairá hoeft (heft) explains why she felt the need to share that post.xxx "the firemen will come and hook up to fire hydrant and they do that in erratic manner and sometimes that disrupts our water system and it may have an impact on those houses nearby wherever that fire hydrant was." blairáhoeft (heft) recommends if your water gets dirty... run your cold water for a few minutes and it should clear right up./// a minnesota
