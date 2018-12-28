Clear
Free food at YMCA

Some good Samaritans are giving out free food this holiday season.

Posted: Thu Dec 27 20:44:05 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 20:44:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

smile today. some good samaritans at the ymca have been offering free food to their members since the 21st of the month. their reasoning á to to insure community and ymca members won't have to worry about another meal for the holidays. those benefitting from the generosity are <"the free food... it's so good... especially in this cold wintry weather... i guess it serves the community well. this is a good deed for people who is in need of food, i guess. it's a really good deed." the ymca plans on serving the food until it's all gone. that could be tonight or tomorrow./// well 20á18 is coming
Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday
