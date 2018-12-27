Speech to Text for Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

light rainfall will continue to soak our thursday evening as temperatures will remain above freezing over the next several hours. attention then turns to the rapidly falling temperatures overnight and through friday, when precipitation turns back to snow and the threat of flash freezing becomes a reality. slippery roadways, lower visibility, and overall hazardous travel will be a major issue during friday morning's commute. drier conditions return for the weekend but stronger winds will remain throughout. highs will only top off near 20 for saturday before rebounding to the lower 30s for sunday and new year's eve monday. however, the first day of the new year will bring back plummeting temperatures with highs only making it to the single digits and lows falling well below zero á dangerously cold. tonight: rain to drizzle/patchy fog/freezing drizzle. lows: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday: light snow/breezy/cl oudy. highs: upper 20s and falling. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper the new year will see the implementation light rainfall will continue to soak our thursday evening as temperatures will remain above freezing over the next several hours. attention then turns to the rapidly falling temperatures overnight and through friday, when precipitation turns back to snow and the threat of flash freezing becomes a reality. slippery roadways, lower visibility, and overall hazardous travel will be a major issue during friday morning's commute. drier conditions return for the weekend but stronger winds will remain throughout. highs will only top off near 20 for saturday before rebounding to the lower 30s for sunday and new year's eve monday. however, the first day of the new year will bring back plummeting temperatures with highs only making it to the single digits and lows falling well below zero á dangerously cold. tonight: rain to drizzle/patchy fog/freezing drizzle. lows: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday: light snow/breezy/cl oudy. highs: upper 20s and falling. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper the new year will