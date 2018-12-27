Clear
Isabella Basco with driving tips

Looking out for road hazards on frozen roads

Posted: Thu Dec 27 16:53:55 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 16:53:55 PST 2018
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Isabella Basco with driving tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

eye here's a look at the sky over rochester tonight. pretty damp. kimt news 3's isabella basco is on the ground with road updates á isabella á what can you tell us? sara á if you take a look behind me you can see the roads are still damp this evening. i was driving on the streets less than an hour ago á and there are a lot of puddles... and it's no surprise those wet á sloppy á damp roads may become slick tonight as temperatures drop. i spoke to the minnesota department of transporation earlier... they recommend playing it safe out there on area roadways tonight and slowing down. with all this moisture... the road is not guaranteed to be nice and easy to drive. one thing to especially watch out for ice on bridges. you might see potholes because the ground is bare áá but according to mndot áá that is more of a springtime concern. but for now... just look ahead to where your destination is... and plan for extra time while you are out there. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco kimt news 3. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you
Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday


