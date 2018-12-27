Speech to Text for Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

a minnesota tradition dating back to 19á48 is coming to southeastern minnesota for the first time... the governor's fishing opener. on may 9th through the 12th á the celebration will take place in albert lea. national media and public officials are invited to see the city and it's lakes firstá hand. oh sure it's cold tonight but kimt news 3's annalise johnson is nonetheless imagining dragonflies, bird song, serenity and fishing! on the scene the lakes in albert lea may be iced over right now á but in just 5 months á the minnesota governors fishing opener will be here. "i've attended all the governors fishing openers since 1995" taking part in the governor's fishing opener is a more than 20 year tradition for outdoor enthusiast dick herfindahl... but this is his first year as coáchair of the fishing host committee. "people in the community are excited because it's just a great opportunity to showcase albert lea" organizers met today at the convention and visitors bureau in preparation for the big event. there's a lot of work to be done in the next 5 months. "we are basically gearing up all of our community members for sponsorship opportunities, event opportunities" people who have boats and knowledge of albert lea are needed to serve as "fishing hosts" during the event. they need around 100 hosts á and want to have half signed up before the end of the year. as of today á they're roughly 8 people short. "if you like to fish and you want to meet some interesting people, i've met some really great people over the years going to these things." the goal of the event is to promote the state's recreational opportunities á espec ially fishing... and when the boats hit the lakes for the 3áday event... organizers think albert lea will leave its mark on the country. "it's gonna have a long lasting impact because we're gonna be noted as a destination for fishing well into the future." "letting them see what it's all about. what albert lea is all about." it's especially exciting because the fishing opener is being held in the congressional district where governor elect tim walz previously served. in albert lea annalise johnson kimt news 3. it might not be a good idea to