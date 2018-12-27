Speech to Text for Air ducts cleaned for those in need

á it may seem like an arduous (arjooáus) chore. but there could be tons of dust mites inside your vents and air ducts á and it could affect your overall health. enter a ventura duct cleaner who is stepping in for those who can't afford an extensive cleaning this holiday season. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom with this story. alex?xxx newsroom katie and george á it's an idea that midwest duct works toby welsh thought of as a sign of goodwill to the community. and it's had quite a response á with over 1áhundred entries. one mason city family receiving an extensive cleaning is beyond grateful for the kind deed.xxx megan ryan bought her mason city home about a year and a half ago. she and her daughter both have allergies á dust in particular puts megan in fits. she knew that her vents needed cleaning... but that can run into money. the average price for cleaning vents and ducts can be anywhere between 260 and 500 dollars. "the owners before had pets, so that was something i had to figure out how to afford. and i'm like, it's going to have to wait. now that he's here, they showed me just one picture, i'm like, "ugh.... we're breathing that in! that's gross!" /// welsh tells me because of the success of this year's contest á he is looking at doing it again next christmas season. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. midwest is also doing 2 other families' houses á all for no charge.///