Hospitals to post costs online

We're taking a look at a new law going into effect January 1st, and it could help your pocketbook when it comes to transparency at hospitals.

Posted: Thu Dec 27 16:38:47 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 16:38:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

see the implementation of a new law. this one involving hospitals á and your wallet. beginning january 1st á hospitals across the uás will be required to post the costs of standard procedures online. the centers of medicare and medicaid services wants the new law to improve transparency. the goal is also to give patients the chance to take charge of their care. travis abernathy's mother has chronic lung problems. travis has seen the bills. he's all in on improved transparency.x xx "i think it'd be good because people are able to see what they're getting into. because a lot of people they think, you know, my knee hurts and stuff like this, you wanna go check it out, and then you find out that it's a surgery that would cost 30 thousand dollars or something." some consumer advocates say even though the law will be beneficial á it doesn't do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other variables.///
