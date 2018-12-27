Clear
Study Suggests Drinking Coffee or Alcohol Could Extend Life

Researchers say moderation is key

Posted: Thu Dec 27 16:15:20 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 16:15:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

drink liquor or coffee...you may be surprised that those drinks could extend your life past the age of 90. coffee liquor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:study: drinking alcohol or coffee can extend life mason city, ia a study from the university of california irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who didn't. the 90 plus study was trying to determine factors linked to living longer - such as food - activities and lifestyles. we spoke to a mason city bar owner who has seen first hand how this study can hold up.xxx coffee liquor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chad leer owner, stampede's sports bar &amp; grill "my grandpa's been drinking...well, he drinks at least a beer a day for...i don't know how many years, but he's 97 years old, so he must be doing something
