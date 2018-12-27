Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

of today's weather forecast. (((weather at wall(((rain is falling this morning as temperatures started off in the mid 30's. some light snow and wintry mix fell overnight which has made for slushy roads in residential areas and untraveled roads. this will improve for the afternoon with warmer temps and more rain which will help melt a lot of the snow that fell overnight. cold air will return tonight and for tomorrow morning, which will cause for another round of slick and icy roads. some light snow will be possible through friday morning and afternoon. rain accumulations will be close to an inch with snow accumulations by friday afternoon will range between .5 and 1.5 inches. cold air rushes in for saturday with lows near 10 degrees and single digits. we will rebound the temps for sunday afternoon and monday, but a big blast of cold will return new year's eve night and for new years day. lows will fall into the single digits monday night and below zero tuesday night. today: scattered showers/windy highs: mid to low 40s. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. tonight: rain to wintry mix. lows: upper 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. friday: wintry mix & light snow. highs: near 30 degrees/droppi ng temps in thanks jon.