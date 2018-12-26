Speech to Text for SAW: WILL TSCHETTER

each wednesday we highlight a local athlete who excels as an athlete and a student. standing at sixá footáeight á will tschetter is making big plays on both the field and court. káiámát news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story on our studentá athlete of the week.xxx you may recognize will tschetter for throwing touchdown passes on the stewartville football team, but you've definitely seen him on the court and at sixáfootáeight, it's hard to miss him. the sophomore is putting up big numbers on the floor this season, averaging 21 pointsáperá game. tigers head coach adam girtman recognizes the value tschetter brings to the team. it helps to have a skilled big man that's not afraid to post up, that's kind of rare in today's game, not afraid to post up and shoot from the outside, very good basketball skills." coach was right á tschetter can shoot. make, after make, after make, he can score from anywhere on the floor. with opponents attention set on him, will says he has to focus on getting his teammates involved. you just got to find the open guy and know that those are gonna come and just know where to find other guys so that they can get open." wherever he goes, the forward is the tallest player on the court, just how imposing is he? well, i had to find that out myself. so as you can tell, there's a lot of height difference going on here. now i am at a staggering 5 foot 10, not the tallest person in the world. but at 6 foot 8, you can just tell how towering over of a person will tschetter is." when he's not on the court, he's making plays on the football field. but which sport does tschetter ike beter? well he couldn't answer that. i don't know, i don't know to be honest. i like playing both when it comes down to it." still just in his sophomore season, will has a lot more basketball ahead of him. coach girtman said he's just getting started. what he's doing right now is kind of just scratching the surface.. it's nice to have the bedrock of a 6'8" post in our conference for the next two years. in stewartville á zach gilleland á káiá mát news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week, log on to káiámát dot com, click on the studentá athlete tab under the sports