Speech to Text for Big year for the movies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the warmer if you thought the movie industry was dying... well reports of hollywood's demise are greatly exaggerated.. ticket sales in the uás and canada generated about 11á pointá 8 billion dollars this year áá 6 percent more than 20á17. that's according to box office mojo áá a site that keeps tabs on box office revenue. the number one grossing movie in 20á18 was the blockbuster film "black panther." this year also stands out because when moviegoers hit the cinema... they were able to see a more diverse set of films ranging from crazy rich asians to the femaleá centric oceans 8. one father in rochester believes hollywood should maintain a diverse point "the different opinions and different lifestyles that everybody has in this great nation is being reflected in film and it's just an important thing as far as our culture is concerned and entertainment too." box office mojo also reports 1áand a quarter billion tickets were sold this it's a change that could greatly affect your pocketbook when it comes to healthcare... you'll soon be able to see