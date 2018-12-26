Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Returning Christmas gifts

Christmas may be over, but the shopping sure isn't.

Posted: Wed Dec 26 20:42:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 20:42:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Returning Christmas gifts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but that doesn't mean the shopping is. the national retail federation estimates 17á percent of shoppers are returning or exchanging unwanted gifts this week. we spotted tons of residents returning gifts at apache mall today á and caught up with one mother bringing back some clothes for her children. she has some advice on what fellow bargain hunters can do to save money while making returns. xxx "i would say definitely sometimes it helps to look around because i basically found the same thing for a tad of the price that i already bought it for." the national retail federation also reports 51 percent of shoppers are buying items this week to take advantage of those postá holiday sales. /// some may have
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: WILL TSCHETTER

Image

Big year for the movies

Image

Returning Christmas gifts

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

How to properly recycle your electronics

Image

DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Image

USDA releases new climate assessment

Image

Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Image

MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Image

Pet of the Week

Community Events