Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

temperatures will play a pivotal role in the precipitation types we see tonight as a powerful winter storm continues to barrel into the upper midwest. the dakotas are facing an onslaught of heavy snow and strong winds creating blizzard-like conditions. in our area, we'll be seeing more rainfall than anything starting tonight and carrying on through friday. tonight, we'll begin to see a mixture of wintry precipitation but thanks to warmer air moving in overnight, all of that precip will turn to rain. when all is said and done, we're looking at around 1-2" of rainfall with isolated thunderstorm activity for thursday. friday will bring the most hazardous of conditions as the system retreats to the east and much cooler air awaits behind it. this will chance remaining precip into snowfall and freezing rain to create slick road conditions around the area. the cool air will stick around to begin the weekend before we receive a brief rebound. highs return to the teens to begin the new year. tonight: snow to mix to rain. lows: lower 30s and rising. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph.