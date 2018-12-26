Speech to Text for How to properly recycle your electronics

if you received a new laptop or phone this christmas á you may be wondering what to do with your old one. first offááá you shouldn't just throw it away. the department of natural resources says recycle the old stuff. electronics often contain lead, arsenic and other toxins that contaminate groundwater if left in a landfill. discount computer repair in mason city á accepts all kinds of electronics á for recycling. the business turns the reyclables over to a guy who knows how to get the good stuff "he'll take the motherboards out of stuff and sell those and the harddrives he cuts in 2, he wants the aluminum out of those. and any steel he scraps out." /// here are some other places to take your defunct electronics... the landfill of north iowa and táandás general hauling in cerro gordo county.. in minnesota á the olmsted county recycling center takes your old gear á and waste management locations in albert lea and austin will also accept electronics for recycling.///