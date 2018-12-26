Speech to Text for DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the historic days inn hotel in downtown rochester is little more than piles of crumbled concrete now. demolition of the hotel is complete. a chain link fence separates the debris from surrounding streets. sidewalks and parking nearby are again open. one week ago á crews were hard at work on the fast moving demolition. hard to believe it was just two weeks ago á the weathered building still stood proudly, being prepped for destruction. tonight it remains unclear what's next for the site..