DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

The landmark Days Inn in Rochester is little more than crumbled concrete now.

the historic days inn hotel in downtown rochester is little more than piles of crumbled concrete now. demolition of the hotel is complete. a chain link fence separates the debris from surrounding streets. sidewalks and parking nearby are again open. one week ago á crews were hard at work on the fast moving demolition. hard to believe it was just two weeks ago á the weathered building still stood proudly, being prepped for destruction. tonight it remains unclear what's next for the site..
