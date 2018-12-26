Speech to Text for USDA releases new climate assessment

need to go./// farming is a way of life in north iowa and southern minnesota. but a new climate assessment says upcoming planting seasons may be a bit different. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the mason city iowa farm bureau office. alex á what does this mean?xxx george and katie á the new assessment is predicting our region will see warmer temperatures and more rain extremes in the months and years ahead. and speaking with farmers today á they say that decisions may need to be made in terms of what and how to plant.xxx michael hejlik (hayálick) is a 30 year farmer near britt... and has seen his ups and downs á particularly in 1991 and 1993. "i was planting a little late, then it got dinged by the frost, and that made it tough. then in 1993, we got rain all year long, we had a lot of cloudy days that i could remember." but with the next planting season on the horizon á he's taking what he's learned in the past to prepare for the future. "you just gotta roll with the weather every year. we look around planting around april 15th to the 20th on corn, and we hope to be done around may 5th. if you can't hit that window, your yields are going to be hurt. we know delayed planting hurts corn yields." trae hestness is the regional director of the iowa farm bureau á but is also a farmer himself. depending on circumstances á he says farmers may have to change their practices. "fixing tile, installing tile, changing practices, you might need to change practices. farming is all a roll of a dice, and you just hope to land on the right die." which is something hejlik says he's prepared for. "you just gotta roll with the weather every year, we look at planting around april 15th to the 20th for corn and hope to be done may 5th. if you can't hit that window, your yields are going to be hurt. we know that delayed planting hurts hestness also notes that farmers are turning towards planting cover crops such as oats and rye á and even diversifying so much so as to add cattle or pigs á to help with possible changes. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///