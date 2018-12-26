Speech to Text for Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

miracle of sorts... a car stolen at a gas station last night is now back with its rightful owner. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester with this story. xxx car stolen-lintro-3 raquel - the story starts here at kwik trip on south broadway. a guy takes his dad's car to the gas station... he runs inside but leaves it running and unlocked. thankfully - we have a good ending for you. xxx car stolen-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:car stolen from gas station returned rochester, mn it's a bold move to leave your car running when you go into a gas station... especially at 11 o'clock at night. when a man did that on christmas with his dad's car... he saw a man jump in it and take off! car stolen-mpkg-4 thankfully - officers were able to locate it in the 12- hundred block of marion road. today - we caught up with the man's father and car's owner who's thankful for the good police work. car stolen-mpkg-3 rpd doing a very, very good job. our support department is very, very good and a say thank you for everything. car stolen-ltag-2 vele tells me it only took police a half hour to track down the car. today - he's thrilled to have his car back. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. car stolen-tag-2 police say this is the man they stopped in the vehicle... 35- year-old larry howard of rochester. he allegedly admitted to the crime after giving authorities a fake name. howard's facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle... tampering with a motor vehicle... operation with a revoked driver's license... and providing a false name to police. / forgery-mug-3 a