Speech to Text for MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department of transportation is ready to take on the snow and rain in the forecast. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from rochester to explain how mndot plans to help keep drivers safe tonight - annalise? xxx mndot holiday travel-lintro-2 raquel - mndot drivers were called in just two hours ago to prepare for the conditions we're seeing now. they'll have more than 100 plows out tonight. xxx mndot holiday travel-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:mndot preparing for weather rochester, mn they'll clear snow as it falls - but the combination of rain and snow we're expecting is a unique situation for mndot to prepare for. after plowing snow off the roads - they don't want to put down salt right away if it's going to rain. mndot holiday travel-mpkg-3 "some of that can wash away, some of that work that they've put in in terms of putting salt down or brine so they'll kind of monitor that, just how much that's draining off and then just kind of have to wait and see where that temperature lies mndot holiday travel-ltag-2 before the storm hit - mndot also pretreated certain areas of roads - like ramps. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. and mndot drivers will be working until midnight. / weekend shooting-mapvo-5